The Labour Party has ruled out the adoption of a presidential candidate from another political party ahead of the 2019 general elections, saying that it will present its own representative.

The party said it had been repositioned to take over the affairs of the country and lift it to enviable heights.

National Chairman of the party, Dr. Mike Omotosho, who made the disclosure while interacting with journalists, also faulted the $1bn earmarked by the Federal Government to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account to fight Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

He said, “We will not adopt a presidential candidate the way we have been doing in the past. We have an ideology that we are working with and we intend to build credible people.

“We are not going to be a platform for defectors anymore. We are going to have credible candidates that will remain after election and build the party.

“On the issue of the Federal Government earmarking $1bn to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account to fight Book Haram insurgency in the North-East, we are concerned about the deployment of such a huge amount of money to just one area of the country.