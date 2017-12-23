- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it has no hands in the post-convention crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC spokesman, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known during an interview with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abdullahi said the problem with the PDP “is that it is still suffering from withdrawal syndrome as members of the party are behaving as though the only way they could survive as a political party is if they are in power.”

He urged the PDP leaders to look into the mirror and be honest with themselves, stressing that blaming the APC for their crisis and for everything that happened to the party was becoming boring.

The APC spokesman declared that the emergence of a factional group also showed that the PDP had built a house on falsehood, recalling that the APC had earlier raised the alarm that the convention it (PDP) held was “a sham and now the chicken has come to roost.”