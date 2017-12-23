- Advertisement -

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Bolaji Abdullahi, has said that insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to be the sole candidate of the APC is presumptuous and inconsistent with the democratic principles on which the party is formed.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Friday, he said the rumours simply did not make any sense.

Abdullahi said, “Expecting the Peoples Democratic Party to understand internal democracy would be asking for too much.”

Abdullahi also said the APC had no hand in the crisis currently rocking the PDP.

He described the PDP as still “suffering from withdrawal syndrome.”

According to him, the emergence of a factional group in PDP shows that the party has built its house on falsehood.

He said the APC had earlier raised the alarm that the PDP convention was a sham.

Abdullahi said, “The PDP should be embarrassed that it cannot see beyond the APC for explanations to its problems.”