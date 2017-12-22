- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari says he saw “unbelievable things” when he assumed office in 2015.

Femi Adesina, his spokesman, quoted him as saying this while receiving supporters under the aegis of the Governance Support Group in Abuja.

“Some of the things I saw here were unbelievable. I still shudder and wonder how a country can survive under such abuses,” he was quoted to have said.

“It is only by an act of God that we survived.”

Buhari added that his administration had ushered in a new era of accountability and responsibility.

He said his government had been able to correct the “many wrongs” of the previous administrations which “crippled the economy”.

- Advertisement -

While promising to consolidate on the reforms of his administration, the president said the commitment and sacrifices of all his supporters over the years would be remembered.

“I can never forget your sacrifices and I am grateful for all. You never gave up when things were bleak, and we needed to survive. I can’t express my gratitude enough,” he said.

“In spite of the environment you found yourself, you kept believing and pushing. Some of you were really exposed to risks. My consolation is that you voluntarily threw in your lot with me.

“Some of you exposed yourself so much, and I knew it. I urge you to still stick to your principled ways of doing things and our country will be the better for it.”