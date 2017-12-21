- Advertisement -

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in charge of Adamawa State, Mr. Kassim Gaidam, has said the era of manipulating election results for the highest bidder is now over.

Gaidam made the remarks in Yola yesterday, when he received retired AVM Ahmed Mu’azu, the National Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in charge of Adamawa, Borno and Taraba states, who paid him a courtesy call in his office.

The REC advised politicians to appreciate that under the new dispensation, INEC had no powers to change any election results, noting that it will be a waste of time for candidates to think of conniving with INEC staff to change the election results.

On the continuous voter registration, CVR, the REC said 129,000 eligible voters had registered in 2017.

In his remarks, Mu’azu said the purpose of his visit was to monitor the ongoing CVR, commending the outcome of the exercise based on what he saw at the various centres visited across the state.