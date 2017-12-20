- Advertisement -

The national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed concern at what it described as the”notorious” activities of Mr Lere Olayinka, a media aide to Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed by the Assistant Director, Publicity, of the party, Mr Edegbe Odemwingie, the APC urged Nigerians and the media to always double-check any information ascribed to the party by the said Olayinka.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, wishes to alert Nigerians to the activities of one Lere Olayinka, a media aide to the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

“The said Olayinka has become notorious for being purveyor of fake news and for ascribing fictitious statements to the National Publicity Secretary of our Party and to other APC spokespersons.

“We appeal to media houses and the general public to be wary of the said Olayinka and to double check information ascribed to our Party from the official APC media channels”, APC stated.

Mr Olayinka, had tweeted a statement quoting Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC spokesperson as saying there is fuel scarcity “because Buhari’s economy made Nigerians to buy too many cars this year”, a statement the former minister said “sounds stupid”.