The former National Assembly member representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi, on Wednesday said that the people endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for another term in office because of his achievements in the last two years.

Speaking at the western senatorial district rally in Kabba, he said that the Buhari administration has made concerted efforts in diversifying the nation’s economy.

The administration, he said, has put in place holistic economic reforms capable of making Nigeria a self-sustaining country.

He described the pains occasioned by the economic recession as necessary and capable of leading the country out of the woods.

His words: “We want to tell the whole world that for us in Kogi West, we are impressed and pleased with your administration because you have exhibited justice, equity and fairness, you have given us a sense of belonging.

“You are committed to the socio-economic advancement of our state; we salute your courage for sanitising the civil service, we are determined to support President Muhammadu Buhari whenever he decides to contest”.

He said that the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in about two years in office has embarked on projects in areas and communities never been touched by past administrations in the state.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Bello said that his political opponents remain angry because he disagreed that the resources of the state be shared among few individuals.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had no prove of the allegation of double registration leveled against him.

According to him, “They said I engaged in double registration, INEC cannot and can never prove that; they are going against the will of God. They gave money to individuals to propagate the allegation, it is a white lie.

“On May 19, I was in Dubai but they went ahead to photoshop me in order to implicate me. They goofed”.