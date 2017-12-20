- Advertisement -

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday expressed shock at the outburst of his deputy, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, whose brother was removed as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Mandawari ward.

Abubakar, who was a Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, in an audio clip, was overheard; furiously, stressing that he would not join Ganduje’s re-election bid in 2019 following the removal of his brother as the APC chairman in his ward.

The deputy governor was said to be unhappy for being allegedly sidelined by the Ganduje-led group in the formation of party structure and leadership at his ward and local government.

“When they were campaigning for election, my picture was juxtaposed with the governor, the President (Muhammadu Buhari) and our leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“But today at my birthplace, my picture was replaced with someone else’s picture. What have I done? I do not deserve this even, as a university lecturer at the Bayero University, where I hope to return in 2019 at the expiration of my tenure.

“I will not be part of a system, whereby the leadership of my party, the APC, would be formed at my Mandawari ward, my birthplace, and my brother removed as ward chairman, without consulting me. I will never continue in this situation,” he declared

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, said Ganduje was shocked over the outburst and had directed the immediate reinstatement of the removed chairman.

Ganduje, the commissioner said, called on politicians to always contact party leadership and politicians holding higher offices before embarking on issues of sensitive nature like the removal of party chieftains.