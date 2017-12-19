- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun West faulted the process that led to the emergence of the new National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, describing it as a charade and gross injustice.

The Chairman of the Ogun West Senatorial district of the party, Leye Odunjo, said this on Tuesday at a press conference held at the party Secretariat in Abeokuta.

He also faulted the one-month suspension placed on the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu.

He argued that only the National Executive Council of the party could suspend Kashamu.

Odunjo further explained that the result of the national convention would be challenged in the law court.

He said, “The PDP in Ogun State and for us in Ogun West particularly, our expectations from the December 9, 2017 elective convention was very high.

“Because of the urgent need to get rid of the Ahmed Makarfi National Caretaker Committee that bastardised and commercialised the party to suit selfish purposes.

“It must be noted that this charade will be tested by the law and the reign of impunity shall be terminated in PDP.

“We in Ogun West PDP regard the purported suspension of the distinguished Senator as the last and desperate action of the failed and better-forgotten Makarfi Caretaker committee.

“We wondered what time the National Working Committee/National Executive Council met at midnight to take such a decision that did not in any way relate to the success or failure of the then-impending convention.

“The leaders and party executive from Ogun West Senatorial district hereby resolve and pass a vote of confidence in distinguished Senator Buruji Kashamu as the leader of the PDP in Ogun State.”