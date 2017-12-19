- Advertisement -

Another member of the Peoples Democratic Party has just defected to the All Progressives Congress on the floor of the House of Representatives.

He is Mr. Raphael Igbokwe from Imo State. Igbokwe first came to the House in 2011.

Imo State Governor, Mr. Rochas Okorocha, witnessed the defection of Igbokwe at the session, which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara.

Igbokwe announced that he had since joined the APC in January when there was a leadership crisis in the PDP.