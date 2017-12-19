- Advertisement -

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that the recent visit of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, to the state has no political undertone.

Tambuwal and Wike were in Delta State last week for the inaugural youths empowerment entrepreneurship exhibition under the state government’s Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme, and the opening of roads in Asaba.

Addressing journalists on Monday at the fourth quarterly interactive meeting with journalists in Asaba, Okowa said there was no iota of truth that the visit had political colouration.

Okowa described Tambuwal, an APC governor, as his close friend, adding that he was in the state to witness the achievement his administration had recorded in the area of youth entrepreneurship in the state.

He stated, “There’s no political undertone to the visit of governors Tambuwal and Wike to Asaba last week. I have read all manner of headlines as regard the visit.

“This is the third time Tambuwal will be visiting the state.

“He (Tambuwal) was here during my daughter ’s wedding. He visited again during the state ’s economic summit.

“He has been my close friend. If I had any reason to hold political meeting with him, it could have been held over there in Abuja.

“He has promised to send representatives to study our YAGEP and STEP’s programmes.”