The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused Governor of the State, Ayodele Fayose, of shortchanging those who represented Ekiti at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention in Abuja.

In a statement on Monday, spokesman of the APC in Ekiti, Taiwo Olatubosun, alleged that Fayose collected $10,000 on behalf of each delegate and ended up giving them N50,000.

The 92 delegates were asked to vote for Uche Secondus and some other candidates, who eventually won the election.

“Just last week, he robbed members of his party who were delegates to PDP convention by collecting $10,000 on behalf of each of the 92 delegates but gave each delegate a pittance of N50,000, while their counterparts from other states went home with $10,000,” the statement claimed.

“This is the same way he denied taking N2 billion Ecological Fund for a very long time until APC approached Ecological Fund Office in Abuja to confirm the status Ekiti State’s entitlement and three days after he confessed taking the money.

“He announced the award of exactly N2 billion even though up till now, there is no ecological project he executed with that money and the result is what we saw early in the year when floods ravaged several parts of the state,” he added.

Fayose was also accused of “borrowing recklessly for elephant projects awarded to his cronies’ companies for personal benefits”.