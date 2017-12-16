- Advertisement -

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 75th birthday.

He, however, advised the president not to consider seeking re-election, urging him to quit when the ovation was loudest.

Fayose, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, noted that the President had served the nation as far as he could with his advanced age.

“This is to congratulate Mr President as he clocks 75. I want to thank God for his life and pray for good health in the service of our nation and that he continues to age with grace. I wish him the best. He represents us all and we owe him prayers and cooperation where necessary, just as we also need to criticise him too where necessary,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The governor said it would be honourable for the president to quit now.

“I am not a fan of an old man and this is not personal and peculiar to President Buhari. We need an agile president come 2019.

“We need somebody that is experienced and agile. He shouldn’t contest and the decision is his and his party. But that is not going to stop me and my party from taking over from him and his party come 2019,” he added.