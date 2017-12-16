- Advertisement -

An aspirant for the position of chairman in the Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, has commended the nullification of the party’s congress held recently in the state and ordered that the exercise be freshly conducted by the newly inaugurated Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee, NWC.

Okelekwe who informed that the bane of the state chapter of the party in the past 14 years has been the imposition of leadership, insisted that the only way the party can reclaim its popularity in the state was by adhering strictly to the stipulations of the party’s constitution and other guidelines, in the conduct of the affairs of the party.

The Chief who spoke in Awka, the Anambra State capital, alleged that the list of delegates for the state congress was doctored and faulted the purported state congress that eventually produced Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu as chairman of the party.

“If there was a PDP state congress election, the electoral panel sent by the party NEC will be the one to conduct the election and announce the results inline with PDP Constitution 2012, as amended, which stated in section 31(2)(j):

“Subject to the provisions of this constitution, make party electoral regulations to govern the conduct of elections to all party offices at every level and regulate procedure for selecting the party candidates for elective offices.”

“Now in this case, the Prof Osita Ogbu led Anambra State PDP Congress Electoral Panel sent by the party headquarters in line with section 31 sub-section 2(j) were not at the party state secretariat not to talk of conducting and announcing the result of the election,” Okelekwe stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu-led executive of the party last Monday, took over the party state secretariat located at Udoja Hiusing Estate, Awka, the Anambra State capital.

They were received at the state’s border with Enugu State on arrival from the PDP national headquarters, Abuja, by thousands of the party members from the 21 local government areas of the state before the team headed to the state headquarters of the party where they addressed party faithful.