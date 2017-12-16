- Advertisement -

After a meeting in Lagos with the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party’s reconciliation Committee, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Chief Bode George and Jimi Agbaje have declared that they have nothing against the emergence of Uche Secondus as the National Chairman of the party.

Elated at the turn of events, Dickson, who also met with other South-west chieftains of the party, declared that the committee had achieved its mission in the region.

The governor said that the top leaders of the party visited by the committee made clear statements about their commitment to the unity of the PDP in the South West.

Present at the meeting in Lagos were a former Minister of Works, Senator Adesewe Ogunlewe; former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Kowoworola Akerele-Bucknor; former Minister of State for Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada; former Minister of Transport, Chief Ebenezer Babatope; former National Vice Chairman, South West, Ishola Filani and Elder Wole Oyelese.

Dickson said that the PDP leaders in the South-west displayed understanding on the need to have a strong united political platform to wrest the country from the current situation of hopelessness in the country.

He said that the committee was pleased with the individual and collective responses and the willingness of the South-west PDP.

George said: “Yes the convention has come and gone. No qualms about Secondus. I have played a role in his coming and he has perpetually reflected that in all he does. The visit today is so timely. I have refused to make comments, because as a party man, I cannot be part of those that will destroy the house that I built, that is not in our culture.

“I want to assure you that yes we have debated, we have analysed, and we have come with the best suggested solutions to prepare us for the future. The campaigns were like national election presidential campaign. It was refreshing for me.

“Of course, to err is human, I am happy you are here, we will do the analyses, we will discuss among ourselves; I can assure you that at the end of the day, with people like you and the men in your committee, we will be able to analyse it, so that those who are going to be the helms will now know the mined area, as we head out to the real battle.

“The real battle is out there one year from now. We must strictly put our house in order with justice fairness and equity as the three solid pillars of our party.”