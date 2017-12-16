- Advertisement -

Governor Rochas Okorocha has denied running a ‘family’ government as claimed by some elites in the state, saying those behind that claim missed the point.

He said more than 4,000 children had gone to University through Rochas Foundation and more than 15,000 of such children were also in the various colleges of the Foundation.

Okorocha spoke when more than 5,000 members of the Rochas Mandate Movement held solidarity rally for him in Owerri, on Friday December 15, 2017. He stated that those who never offered the people of the state leadership when they held sway but only shared the people’s resources would never come back to power in the state.

He said, “Uche Nwosu who is from Nkwerre Local Government Area and Prince Eze Madumere, from Mbaitoli LGA are all counted today as members of my family because they have grown to prominence but when they took those steps of faith, no one counted them as members of my family.”

Okorocha also reiterated that he would neither run for Senate nor for the President in 2019, but would be keen in who succeeds him and who can sustain the tempo of the achievements recorded by his administration.

He said “The people I see here are people who are committed. People that are following me not because of what they could gain from me, but because of what we have done for the world. As it stands, come 2019, I’m contesting for nothing. But in my heart, I have searched out and resolved that one man has good thoughts about Nigeria in his heart. Secondly, the possibility of leadership will easily get to the Igbo after him. That man is President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“My coming as a leader in Imo State was by your efforts. No big political bigwig supported me and in my stride, I have brought sitting Heads of states of other countries to Imo State”.