Former Legislators of the Rivers State House of Assembly have endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for a second term in office.

The former state lawmakers premised the endorsement of the Rivers State Governor on his roll out of projects state-wide and the excellent implementation of the New Rivers Development Blueprint.

Speaking during a solidarity visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Leader of the Forum, Senator Adawari Pepple, also announced that the Forum has passed a vote of confidence on the governor.

He said: “We are convinced by the Governor’s excellent performance that he should continue to lead Rivers State beyond 2019.

“Therefore, as a forum, we call on the governor to present himself to contest the 2019 Governorship election. We believe that the Rivers State Governor deserves a second term”.

He said the performance of Wike has promoted the image of Rivers State across the globe, leading to several prestigious awards.

He saluted the efforts of the governor in ensuring that Prince Uche Secondus emerged as the National Chairman of the PDP.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, stated that his administration would continue to deliver projects to all communities, irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said the mandate of the people was an opportunity to serve, noting that he would always give the interest of the people priority attention.

He said: “We will never play politics with infrastructure. At present, we have on-going projects in 22 out of the 23 Local Government Areas. The remaining Local Government Area will witness projects implementation by early next year.”

On the election of PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Wike thanked Governors, National Assembly members and PDP chieftains from the six geo-political zones who worked for his victory.

He said as governor of Rivers State, he would always pursue the good of the State.

While thanking the former state lawmakers for their commitment to the growth of the State, he said the state must work as a team for greater development.