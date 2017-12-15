- Advertisement -

Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has said that he will always work for the stability and growth of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because Nigerians are yearning for the party to restore the welfare of the citizenry.

He spoke as PDP leaders from across the country described the governor as a man of character who is steadfast and committed to nation-building and the survival of the PDP.

They spoke on Wednesday night during a special birthday service and dinner in honour of Governor Wike at his country home in Port Harcourt.

Wike said: “I will never do anything that will bring down the PDP. I will continue to work for the party to meet the expectations of Nigerians. Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to rise and salvage them.

“My advice to the new National Working Committee is that you should endeavour not to fail Nigerians. Do not compromise, no matter the bait.”

He stated that he was strong politically because of the solid support he received from the leaders of Rivers State from all ethnic divides.

The governor said that such support made it impossible for the rampaging All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government to derail the process of development and rebirth taking place in the state.

“I will continue to work for the people of Rivers State and Nigeria because my survival and longevity are deposited in the hands of God. God has protected me over the years, despite the challenges I have faced. Every additional year is a blessing from God and a call to greater service,” Wike said.

He said he would always stand for what was right because God had been kind to him and his family.

According to him: “People should be firm and truthful at all times. I don’t abandon my friends no matter the situation. If you take a bullet for me, I will take a bullet for you.”

He said beginning from today, his administration would flag off the construction of new projects in Port Harcourt, Ikwerre, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Abua, Ahoada East/West and Asari-Toru Local Government Areas of the state.

In his remarks, Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, stated that Governor Wike had done well for Rivers State and Nigeria, hence he should be celebrated.