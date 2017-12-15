- Advertisement -

Former governors of Ogun and Oyo states, Gbenga Daniel and Rasheed Ladoja, have said it is too late for Southwest leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to contemplate leaving the party over the zone’s loss of the office of national chairman.

Speaking separately when they hosted the Governor Seriake Dickson-led National Reconciliation Committee, the two governors affirmed that even though mistakes were made, they would not leave the party as they separately pledged to work towards the success of the party in the 2019 elections.

The Dickson Committee met with Ladoja in Ibadan and subsequently with Daniel in Lagos yesterday on its first day in the Southwest following talks with other leaders in Abuja.

Both Daniel and Ladoja were national chairmanship contestants at last weekend’s convention of the PDP.

- Advertisement -

Speaking when he received the committee in Ibadan, Ladoja said: “I am in politics to make Nigeria work. In 1999, they begged me to be the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, and I refused. I wanted a mainstream party. I have seen it all in PDP both the ascension and descent. It is the people that make the party not the other way round. If we come together, we will make the government that the people deserve. We are back to PDP, and we will remain in PDP.”

On his part when he received the committee in Lagos, Otunba Daniel said: “I want you to be rest assured that we will do everything that is humanly possible to make sure that our party, the PDP, succeeds. There is no doubt that there are issues. But I think the responsibility of our party and leadership is what you have demonstrated, that when we have challenges, rather than sit back, and brood over our challenges, you have stood up to do whatever is expected.”