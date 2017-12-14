- Advertisement -

The Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of being behind the #EndSARS campaign against the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

While addressing journalists in Lagos on the sidelines of Friends of Gulf of Guinea Conference organized by the Italian government in collaboration with Nigerian Navy, Peterside said the SARS officers in Rivers State are doing well.

He described Rivers State as number one in high profile crimes of murder, kidnapping and robbery while stating that the state government may have become uncomfortable because of its inability to influence and control the police.

“Some people are obviously benefiting from the criminal activities that SARS officers stand against. I support the good work of SARS and wish to add that like any other agency of government, it should be reorganized and strengthened to function better” he said.

“Its a campaign championed by Governor Nyesom Wike. In every society, without the police, there can be no law and order

“Consistently for the past 18 months, Rivers State has occupied number one position in the area of violent crimes. Several have been beheaded especially in the cities of Omoku and Ahoada.

“Recently a lady lawyer, Barrister Mary Obe was killed because she was pursuing a case on those who killed her brother. Her brother, Edwin Obe, was killed earlier in Eleme part of Rivers State. Another lady was killed recently as she was stepping out from work.

“Nobody will deny the fact that SARS has been very potent in tackling crimes in Rivers State. They have reduced the crime rate and given confidence to the people.

“Just one political leader seeking to control every institution of government and they say no, they are a federal agency working for the good of all,” Peterside summed up.