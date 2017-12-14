- Advertisement -

A group known as New Nigeria Vision has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of disregarding the 35 percent affirmative action for women representation in both elective and appointive offices.

Evelyn Onyilo, a leader of the pressure group, who spoke in Abuja on Thursday, said Nigerian women are not adequately represented under the current administration.

She said only six percent of women are currently members of the national assembly while there are only five female ministers in the cabinet of the president

“Any government that plays down on the involvement of women is not being fair to our plight as mothers, daughters and sisters especially now that the world is giving voice to the womenfolk in the area of political participation and good governance,” she said.

Onyilo said the group is one of those clamouring for the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.