A former National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Olisa Metuh, has described the party’s newly-elected National Working Committee (NWC) as “one of the best set of national leaders the party has ever produced’’.

Metuh told the newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja that he was fully confident that the new NWC would lead the party to victory by 2019.

He said virtually all members of the NWC led by Prince Uche Secondus were experienced in party management and politics, and were well prepared to serve the party.

“The National Chairman, Secondus, has been in party administration. He was a state chairman, chairman of G-84, national organising secretary, deputy national chairman, acting national chairman of the party and he has now become the elected one.

“Also, the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbodiyan, was a former editor of a newspaper. For the first time we are having a practising journalist as our spokesman.

“We expect that he will excel. He is going to be one of the best publicity secretaries we have in PDP because he comes well prepared for the office.

“His deputy is also well known and experienced in the practice. I think this is one of the best NWC that we can have. We are happy with the members.

“Unarguably, this is one of the best NWC that we can have. The election worked very well, and we now have people who are equipped and ready to work for the interest of our party,’’ Metuh said.

Assessing the process of the convention, Metuh commended the Chairman of the Convention and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his team for “good preparation, planning and execution’’.

He also commended the enthusiasm and excitement shown by party members, especially chairmanship aspirants who campaigned round the country.

Metuh said what the aspirants did was to arouse the passion and interest of Nigerians to again yearn for PDP.

“They went a lot of way to sensitise Nigerians. So, we must commend them.’’

On the outcome of the convention, Metuh said it was quite expected, being a delegates election, and unlike what the public was made to believe.

He said there was nothing wrong with the process and outcome of the election as there was nothing unlawful and illegal with the convention.

The former National Publicity Secretary said in delegates elections the target of aspirants should have been the delegates, adding “most of the aspirants who won targeted the delegates’’.

He said the delegates voted for those they thought had institutional memory and proven record in party administration. “That is what convinced them to vote for Secondus.’’

On the issue of zoning, Metuh said while the party recognised and recommended it in principle, zoning was never sacrificed on the altar of competence and merit.

He said the election was not conducted against the principle of zoning as no zone was actually denied anything.

“There would have been a need and quest for the South West to have the national chairmanship. It has never had it. Also, the South South only acted, it has never had it.

“What we looked for this time around is party administrator and that is what is needed in the party.’’

Metuh then urged all party members and leaders to join the Secondus-led NWC in the collective task of rebuilding PDP and ensuring success in the quest to regain lost glory.