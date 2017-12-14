- Advertisement -

Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has urged PDP leaders and members to focus on regaining power in 2019.

Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the Special Adviser on Media Relations to Dickson, said the Governor made the call when he led members of Reconciliation Committee on a visit to the Chairman of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dickson said that while the past was important as a guide to shape the future, the PDP leaders and members had a responsibility to focus their energy on the challenges ahead.

He said the visit was to interact with Dokpesi and other leaders on ways to move the party forward.

He commended Dokpesi for his maturity and love for the party as shown by the statement he issued accepting the outcome of the convention and restraining his supporters.

“Now the convention has come and gone the way it did.

As party leaders, we know that even though it was a family contest, there was need to reach out to leaders who have played key roles in the party, and whose contributions moving forward would continue to be significant.

“We thought we should interact with you, to share ideas with you, to discuss some of the concerns and issues that have arisen after the convention.

“Primarily, it is not with a view to looking back as much as we would like all of us to focus on the future to see how we can get to our desired destination.

In his reaction, Dokpesi assured Dickson and the members of the committee of his determination to sustain his continuous support for the PDP.

He stressed that he would not withdraw his support from the party as a result of the events of Saturday 9 December Convention, which produced Chief Uche Secondus as National Chairman.

He said that his major mission was to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress from power in 2019.

Dokpesi recalled his pre-convention position that the outcome of the convention would be accepted since being Chairman was not a do or die affair.

“I believe that Nigerians will recall that I said that the convention and the election that we are going into was not a matter of life and death.

“I did say that I was conscious of the fact that power comes from God.

”I also said whoever emerges, I will give my unconditional support, to ensure that this party is able to fulfill its mission, to ensure that the challenges that are ahead can be overcome much more easily.

“I had defining moments where I would have on that Saturday made one or two statements that would have totally damaged the convention. But that is not my mission.

“My mission is to ensure that this present APC Government is removed out of office.

“So whatever were the shortcomings, I had already agreed and and I signed documents twice that I would unconditionally support whoever comes out of it.

“So here I am, I am willing, ready, prepared to allow the PDP have its breath. I pray for the PDP, I pray that we get it right,” Dokpesi said.

He assured the committee members of his continuous support to the PDP.

“I will not because of the events of that day withdraw my support from the party.

He commended Dickson for his commitment and sacrifices in ensuring the prevalence of peace within the PDP.

He noted that the committee’s visit was the first of its kind embarked upon by PDP leaders immediately after a national convention.