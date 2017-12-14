- Advertisement -

The African People’s Party has asked the Anambra State governorship electoral tribunal to quash the victory of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State at the just concluded governorship election in the state.

In a petition filed before the Tribunal dated 7th December, 2017 with reference no EPT/AN/Gov/01/2017, the party is seeking to nullify the election and an order for fresh election over allegations of substantial noncompliance with the Electoral Act.

This is just as it has hired top US forensic expert, Joe Mackenzie and 4 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to prosecute its case.

African Peoples Party is alleging multiple thumb printing of ballot papers, false accreditations, manipulations, bribery of electoral officers, adoption of corrupt practices multiple voting as well as over voting.

Joined in the suit are Mr Willie Obiano, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondent respectively.

The party, in a statement issued by its Legal adviser, described Governor Obiano’s government as a caretaker government and further advised him not to celebrate yet as the battle to give Anambrarians a chance to choose their genuine leader.

“During the election, there were cases of snatching and stuffing of ballot boxes cum results by thugs/agents of the 1st and 2nd respondents and that the 3rd respondent through its agents who served as Electoral officers, supervisory officers, presiding officers and assistant presiding officers, herein referred to as election officials, connived with the 1st and second respondents through its agents, cronies and thugs to thereby admitted and recorded the illegality obtained election results from the grossly mutilated results sheets, contrary to the electoral act” the petition stated in part.