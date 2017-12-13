- Advertisement -

A forum of aggrieved candidates and other stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday rejected the results of the last Saturday’s National Convention, describing it as fraud and not the true reflection of delegates at the Convention ground.

The Group under the umbrella of “Candidates and Stakeholders ” in a statement yesterday signed by the candidates and stakeholders namely: Prince Obi-Nwosu Emmanuel, Hassan Adamu, Chief Dr Godwin Chinedu Duru, Comrade Edede Franklyn Maduabuchi and Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar demanded for the immediate recall of the purported results and the release of the authentic results of the actual votes cast by delegates at the convention.

The two out of the five signatories of the statement, Chief Godwin Chinedu Duru and Comrade Edede Franklyn Maduabuchi contested for the positions of National Organising Committee and National Youth Leader respectively at the convention.

They called on the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the party, to ensure the immediate execution of the demands by convening an emergency NEC meeting within 7days from 12th December, this year, to address the matter.

It threatened that where the BOT failed to do so, it would have no other option but to announce the correct results and inaugurate the authentic national working committee of the party.

The statement reads, “Sequel to the 9th December Elective National Convention held at Eagles Square, Abuja”

“We the concerned candidates and stakeholders hereby reject in totality the results released at the 9th December 2017 National Elective Convention instead of the true results.

“We, therefore, demand the immediate recall of the purported results and the release with immediate effect the authentic results of the actual votes cast by delegates at the convention

“We hereby call on the chairman of the BoT to ensure the immediate execution of this demand by convening an emergency NEC meeting within 7 days from the date of this notice.

“Failure to address item 2 and 3 above, we would have no option but to announce the correct results and inaugurate the authentic National Working Committee of our great party, PDP.”