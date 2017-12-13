- Advertisement -

Barring any last minute change in plans, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) will, on Thursday, begin on­line registration of new members.

National Secretary of the party, Dr. James Okoroma, in a media briefing at the party’s National Secretariat, said all was set for the official flag off of the exercise tomorrow.

Okoroma said the exercise was in response to the yearnings of millions of Nigerians who wanted to join the ADP.

According to him, Nigerians were tired of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Nigerians need a new and credible political platform such as the ADP to reposition the country and create a new democratic culture”, he stated.

Okoroma pointed out that the country needed a new leadership class, which he said the PDP and APC could not create because of corruption and lack of commitment to nation building.

He accused the APC-led Federal Government of paying lip service to corruption while the nation sinks deeper into corrupt practices.