The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed insinuations that the South-West region was sidelined in the last National Convention of the party.

It also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating the rumours.

Recall that the APC had said that “the abnormalities that trailed the PDP National Convention have further exposed the PDP as a Party not ready and willing to change.

“It is tragic that the PDP which used to pride itself as the biggest political Party in Africa” has now been reduced to a regional party.

“By frustrating South West Chairmanship candidates, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South West for not voting for the Party in 2015.”

However, the PDP, in a statement signed on Tuesday by the National Deputy Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi, declared that it was a national party with representatives from all regions in the National Working Committee with equal rights and privileges.

The statement said the party, being a truly national party, holds in high esteem the South West region and recognises its contributions in keeping alive its ideals.

It, however, blamed activities of some aspirants from the south-west zone for its inability to clinch the position of national chairman of the party, stressing that it will be a political lesson in the future for politicians from the region.

According to the statement, the South West is not only fully recognised in the party but will also play a critical role in returning the party to power in 2019.

“PDP is the only National Party which spread across all geopolitical zones of the country, we hold in high esteem the contributions of South West to our party”

“We advise politicians from the region to learn from what happened in the last convention and allow peace within their fold. We also urge them to do more in empowering youths from the region to enable them play more prominent role as the nation prepares for the critical election in 2019,” the statement read.