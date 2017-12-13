- Advertisement -

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, said yesterday that it would field a presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections in the country.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Mr. Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, said in an interview in Awka that the party would not like to repeat the mistakes of the past when its decision not to field a presidential candidate affected other candidates of the party for the national assembly.

He however said that the National Working Committee of APGA had not zoned its presidential slot to any part of the country, adding that it would take many factors into consideration.

According to Obi-Okoye, among those on the party’s watch for the presidential ticket include the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, in view of his performance and ability to hold the party together.

He said: “We have not zoned our presidential candidate to any part of the country. But since APGA is seen as a political party with Igbo interest, it is natural that we might look for a presidential candidate from the Eastern part of the country.

“Governor Willie Obiano has distinguished himself as a great party man with great achievements and so, he is one of our best bets for the 2019 presidential race. One thing that is clear is that we must field a presidential candidate in 2019.”

He said that APGA had been expanding in many states, recalling that but what happened during the collation of results for the governorship election in 2015, APGA candidates were coasting to victory in Abia and Nasarawa states.

Speaking on the Anambra Central Senatorial rerun election scheduled for January 13, 2018, Obi-Okoye said there were no longer legal impediments stopping the poll, adding that the candidate of the party, Chief Victor Umeh was already working hard to ensure victory.

He urged the people of the area to come out as they did during the November 18 governorship election to vote for the candidate of APGA.