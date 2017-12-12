- Advertisement -

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Otunba Moses Alake, on Tuesday paid a visit to the state secretariat of the All Progressive Congress, APC, where he publicly declared his intention to contest for 2019 governorship election.

Accoording to him, he is the best candidate to succeed his boss, Governor Abiola Ajimobi, stressing that he decided to join the governorship race in view of his experience in governance, especially as a deputy governor in the last six years.

Alake stated, “The governor has performed very well and there is need to continue his good and quality work. As a loyal party man who has been in the progressive fold all my life, from the days of the Action Group, AG, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and now the All Progressive Congress, APC. I have equally served the Progressive Parties in various capacities including Caretaker Chairman, Saki East local government, the State Treasurer and Financial Secretary respectively and now a two-term Deputy Governor. I believe I am the most suitable candidate to succeed Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the next governor of the State”.

Reacting, the state party chairman, Chief Akin Oke, commended the deputy governor for joining the gubernatorial aspirants under the platform of the party, pointing out that the party would decide whoever would become its flagbearer at the appropriate time.

Oke assured that the party would be fared to all the aspirants and the best candidate for the governorship job that would soon be vacant would be democratically elected by the party.