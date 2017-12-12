- Advertisement -

The Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) in Ondo State on Tuesday advised Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu to reduce his frequent travels outside the state to focus on governance.

Mr. Dele Ogunbameru, the State Publicity Secretary of APDA, in a statement in Lagos, said the frequent travels of the governor were affecting governance in the state.

Akeredolu, on Monday, Dec. 11, travelled to Paris, France, to attend a four-day summit on climate change by One Planet Summit.

The governor had attended the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York held from Sept. 12 to Sept. 27.

Ogunbameru said that since Akeredolu’s inauguration in February 2017, he had not stayed “at home to address the problems being faced by the people that voted him into power.’’

“Aside from foreign trips, it is now a tradition for Gov. Akeredolu to leave the state on Thursdays and come back on Tuesdays, spending only two working days in the state.

“This action has really caused hardship on the masses who queued in the sun to vote for him on Nov. 26, 2016.

“As at today, Dec. 12, Ondo State workers have not received November salary aside from the five months salaries and pensions arrears owed the workers and retirees,’’ he said.

Ogunbameru advised the governor to cut down on his incessant travels to focus on governance and reduce the hardship on the people, who he said, were mostly state workers.

He said the current petrol scarcity in the state was artificial and urged the government to check the excesses of petrol stations as we approach the Yuletide.