The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused governor Nyesom Wike of using the state’s funds to sponsor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention.

In a statement issued by Chukwuemeka Eze, media aide to Davies Ikanya, chairman of the Rivers APC, he described Wike as “Port Harcourt ATM”, condemning his alleged huge financial inducement.

He alleged that the governor spent “N15.5 billion of Rivers state resources to sponsor” PDP’s National Convention.

Recall Governors Nyesom Wike and Ayo Fayose were accused of rigging the election and buying delegates at the just concluded PDP chairmanship election, which had Uche Secondus as winner.

The statement reads “The report that governor of Rivers state, Chief Nyesom Wike, spent a whopping N15.5 billion of Rivers state resources to sponsor Saturday’s elective national convention of the PDP and install his lackey, Prince Uche Secondus, as the new National Chairman of the party came to us as a political party as shocking, unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable.

“We have always been aware of the notoriety of Governor Wike in acts like this, so we are not surprised that he is today derisively referred to as The Port Harcourt ATM by PDP top stakeholders on account of his huge financial inducement as he is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to take full control of PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Governor Wike has a reputation of heavy financial inducements. Sadly, back home in Rivers State, the government owes a lot of backlog in salaries to civil servants and arrears of pension to pensioners.

“The Governor is also known for embarking on low-value projects spiced up with massive media coverage. He has destroyed our education by recalling our students on scholarship overseas, etc, in addition to several other atrocities.”