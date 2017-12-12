- Advertisement -

Yul Edochie has said Willie Obiano “really humiliated” other candidates in the recently held Anambra governorship poll.

Edochie was the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) candidate in the election.

Obiano won in all the 21 local government areas of the state. 36 candidates contested the gubernatorial poll which took place on November 18.

Edochie spoke on the election result during the inauguration of the executive council of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Zone B, on Monday.

“Governor Willie Obiano really humiliated us. He dealt with all of us because I know that it is not easy for a candidate to win in all the 21 local government areas in a state like Anambra,” he was quoted as saying.

“So, we congratulate him and now that the election is over, what remains is for us to support him and his government.

“But I did not lose the election per se. I am fulfilled that we represented the voice of the youths in Anambra State. We won the election by getting to the end of the election without surrendering to anybody against all odds and pressure.

“I am calling on all of us to support the winner to ensure that the next four years will be better for the entire Anambra people.”

Edochie who secured a total of 145 votes added that “I did not lose the election, I contested to give Nigerian youths a voice”.