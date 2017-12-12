- Advertisement -

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has urged youths of Rivers State to shun violence, pleading that they always resort to the Rule of Law in the face of provocations.

Amaechi, former governor of Rivers State spoke at a colloquium facilitated by Mr. Livingstone Wechie in Port Harcourt, on the platform of Society for the Promotion of a Better Nigeria to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict that made him governor in 2007.

Represented by the Director General, NIMASA, Mr. Dakuku Peterside, the former governor said it was his belief in the Rule of Law that made him governor.

The trio of Professor Andrew Efemini, National President of Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO; Mr. Igho Akhere and Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs commended the patience of Amaechi while he battled for justice on the 2007 governorship, stressing that it was a clear case of a situation where patience and Rule of Law pays.