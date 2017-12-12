- Advertisement -

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has promised to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party.

Secondus stated this on Monday, in Abuja, while resuming office as the newly elected Chairman of the PDP.

According to Secondus, his first assignment would be to reconcile with other aspirants who felt aggrieved at the outcome of the convention.

- Advertisement -

“By the special grace of God, elections have come and gone and I declare to you that there is no victor, no vanquished.

“Our first assignment will be to bring all and sundry together, that is reconciliation.

“We reassure leaders of our party, especially those who contested this election; we have already started work and by the grace of God, it will be productive,” he added.