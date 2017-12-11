- Advertisement -

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has appealed to all those that contested and lost at the convention not to feel bad, saying there was no victor and no vanquished.

He spoke at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja on Monday when he and members of the National Working Committee assumed office.

He promised to bring everyone on board in the running of the party.

He said, “By the special grace of God, elections have and gone and I declare to you that there is no victor, no vanquished.

“Our first assignment will be to bring all and sundry together, that is reconciliation. We reassure leaders of our party especially those who contested this election. We have already started work and by the grace of God, it will be productive.

“We promise to rebuild the party to regain the lost grounds. That will start today.

“As I walked in through the gate, it was symbolic. I asked that the gate be thrown open.

“I hereby declare the gate to this party open to all our people irrespective of their religious beliefs, their class. They are free to come into the party especially those who left for one reason or the other.”