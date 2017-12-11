- Advertisement -

A former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has hailed the emergence of the National Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party, led by Prince Uche Secondus and members of National Executive at the just concluded Elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party held, at weekend in Abuja.

Ihedioha says that transparent and smooth conduct of the elective convention is an indication that PDP is poised to take over the reigns of government in 2019.

He urged the newly elected National officers to immediately hit the ground running with a view to consolidating on the achievements of the His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee while articulating strategies towards rebranding, rebuilding and regaining power.

He said, “the emergence of Prince Uche Secondus a man who is best described as a pragmatic, loyal party bureaucrat, very well tooled with the mastery of the workings and dynamics of political party administration, as the National Chairman of our great party, at this time in the history of our party is very significant and indeed an audacious statement by the PDP in our quest to save our dear country from further slide to anarchy.

“I am without any iota of doubt that the newly elected officers are tested men and women who would certainly live above board in the discharge of their duties while ensuring that genuine party members are given sense of belonging with absolute focus and dedication.”

The former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, enjoined party faithfuls and indeed Nigerians in general to join hands with the Prince Secondus led National Executive as we begin the onerous task of building a PDP, strong enough to play it’s role in national building; as a virile opposition and indeed one that is acceptable to Nigerians as the only credible alternative to the APC come 2019 general elections.