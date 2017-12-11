- Advertisement -

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Charles Udo Udeogaranya, yesterday, said the outcome of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, convention has positioned it for easy defeat by the APC.

Uche Secondus, during the convention, emerged as the National Chairman of the party, a development that sparked controversy among party faithful and leaders.

Secondus emerged as the national Chairman of the party after polling over 2000 votes, thus, defeating his challengers, Raymond Dokpesi, Tunde Adeniran and others to clinch the keenly-contested seat. Reacting to the development, Udeogaranya told newsmen that with the emergence of Secondus, the PDP has finally buried itself.

He urged the National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to “urgently begin a process of wooing the South-West PDP leaders and members, who lost out at PDP convention, to our great party APC.

“We must not forget that election is and remains a game of numbers and everyone is important. What now stands between me and 2019 presidential election victory is clinching the APC presidential ticket.

“I have placed my faith and trust in God to grant me victory during the party’s presidential primaries, so I can serve Nigeria like no other President has done by eradicating hunger and turning the country into a major producer of all wares in the world.”