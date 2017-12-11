- Advertisement -

Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not jittery about the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party’s convention.

He is optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari will defeat any candidate presented by any opposition in the 2019 election.



Okorocha, who spoke with journalists after receiving an honorary doctorate degree at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko, said President Buhari has an impeccable track record that it would take an unusual presidential candidate of a rival political party to match him.

Okorocha also reacted to exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the ruling party, describing Atiku as a heavyweight politician.