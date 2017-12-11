- Advertisement -

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Adamawa State, Engr. Markus Gundiri, has expressed doubt over the loyalty of Governor Jibrilla Bindow to the party following the departure of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Gundiri was a 2015 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and also 2011 governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN.

He said this while insisting that no politician in Nigeria can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gundiri said the ruling party was waxing stronger in his home state after the exit of Atiku Abubakar.

He said this yesterday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists, adding that Atiku’s return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, did not have any destabilisation effect on the APC.

He said, “Who else in this country today can stand election against Buhari and win? I don’t think there is anyone.

“Look, you have to look at the achievements of this president in these few years. It took the PDP 16 years to establish a system and you can’t expect the APC in three years to establish that type of position. It is going to take some time.

“If you give the president another four years, then you can now see that he will do much better than what the PDP did in the last 16 years.

“Look, Buhari came into governance at a time Nigeria was in a serious problem; economically, security wise and all other problems that were associated with leadership in this country.

“More people are coming to the APC. PDP in Adamawa State has worse problem than any other state in the federation because I’m in the APC. I won’t talk more about that. But they have problem, even the party itself at the national level has problem. APC is much stronger.”

He claimed that the governor might now be working as an agent of the PDP in the ruling APC, stressing “believe me, I don’t think I can trust the governor of Adamawa State in APC again. Unless he proves otherwise, that’s my stand.”