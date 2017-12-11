- Advertisement -

As friends and well-wishers celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the famous Supreme Court Judgment that proclaimed Mr Rotimi Amaechi the Governor of Rivers State in 2007, his feats are also being reckoned with.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Caucus recounts some of Amaechi’s achievements as the Governor of Rivers State-2007 to 2015- in a statement by its Leader, Mr Haruna Okatahi, on Sunday in Abuja.

The principal issue of the case was the substitution of Amaechi with Celestine Omehia by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Then on Oct. 25, 2007, the Supreme Court delivered the judgment that Amaechi was the one that stood for the election of April 14, 2007 and won; and that he should be sworn in immediately.

Okatahi said that Amaechi thereafter hit the ground running as his feats in Rivers were still unequalled.

He said that the Minister of Transport creditably acquitted himself as a governor.

On roads, he listed the dualisation of Rumuokuta-Choba East-West Road, Obi Akpor, construction of Eleme junction flyover, construction of Omofo-Agaba Ndele Road, dredging works/Roads at Opobo New Layout, construction of Ozuzu to CSS Isu-Ogida Owu Egbu.

Others were dualisation of Airport-Isiokpo/Omarelu Road, dualization of Ada George Phases 1 and 2/ Choba phase 2 NTA/Choba Airport, dualisation of Rumuola/Rumuokuta Road and dualisation of First Bank/Rumuomasi Road, dualization of slaughter – Trans Amadi/Rumuobiakani Road.

“Shore protection and land reclamation of Egbomung/Oluk-Ama, construction of bridge at Bolo Creek with approaches, dualisation of Eneka-Igbo Etche link Road, construction of Apani internal Roads.

“Construction of Nyokhana-Kenkhana Link Road with Bridge from Luuwa to Bere construction of Odiolugbani-Enito 1 and 2-Oshie Road, expansion of Mbiama-Akinima Road, construction of Okeh-Ihie-Apani-Omarelu Road, construction of Bori internal Roads phase 3, construction of Abua/Okoba close Rumuibekwe with extension to Elelenwo.

“Construction of Ikuru town-Atlantic Ocean Road, construction of Okeh-Mba-Umuaturu-Akpoku Obite, reconstruction of Town Market, dualisation of Rumukrushi-Eneka-Igwuruta Road, construction of Abuloma-Woji Road Bridge among others.’’

He said that Amaechi’s administration’s completed over 900km equivalent of the road distance between Lagos and Maiduguri and represents 64.2 per cent of the total roads he constructed.

On education, he said that on assumption of office, Amaechi assuaged the lingering suffering of Rivers State Primary and Junior Secondary School (UBE) teachers by taking over the payment of their salary from the Local Government Council across the state.

He said that before Amaechi became governor of Rivers State, the salaries of primary school teachers were the sole responsibility of the local government council which made it a nightmare for the teachers to receive their hard earned salary as at when due at the end of every month.

“Sadly, the teachers were faced with different forms of maltreatment ranging from delay in salary payment, payment by hand, bribery and corruption, incessant complains and so on.

“The innocent teachers cried and prayed for help from the mess for many years.

“Amaechi did not stop there as he proceeded to building modern primary schools in every community in Rivers State and Modern Secondary School in each Local Government in the state,’’ he said.

He prayed God to grant Amaechi more wisdom and strength in his service to his fatherland.