Nollywood actor and gubernatorial candidate of the Democratic Peoples’ Congress (DPC) in the just concluded November 18 governorship election in Anambra state, Mr. Yul Edochie says he took part in the race to give youths in the state a voice.

Though he lost the election by a very long margin to incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, he stated that he has no regrets being in the contest.

He stated further that Governor Willie Obiano emerged winner of the election, humiliating himself and others because he was a better candidate, the more reason he won in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

Edochie was speaking in Awka, during the inauguration of the newly elected Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone B, Comrade Kenneth Okeke and other executive members.

He boasted that he did not lose the election but contested to give Nigerian youths a voice, and also succeeded in doing so.

“Gov. Willie Obiano dealt with all of us because I know that it is not easy for a candidate to win the 21 local government Areas in a state like Anambra, so, we congratulate him and now that the election is over, what remains is for us to support him and his government.

“We did not lose the election per se but I am fulfilled that we represented the voice of the youths in Anambra state. We won the election by getting to the end of the election without surrendering to anybody against all odds and pressure. I am calling on all of us to support the winner to ensure that the next four years will be better for the entire Anambra people”

He, however, charged the new leadership of NANS zone B which comprised of all the tertiary institutions in the South East and South South zone to do everything possible to fight cultism in schools as such act is an evil wind that blows no good.