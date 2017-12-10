- Advertisement -

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on sacking a government that “deceived Nigerians” to get power.

He said this while congratulating Uche Secondus over his emergence as national chairman of the PDP.

The former vice-president said Nigerians look up to the PDP to rescue them from the “misgovernment” of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party is, again, at the threshold of a historical moment. Just as we mobilized to put an end to prolonged military rule in 1999, the people of Nigeria at this moment look up to us to rescue the country from the misgovernment of the APC,” he said in a statement.

“Arising from our elective congress, there should be no victor and no vanquished. Our paramount attention should be focused at sacking a government that deceived the people of Nigeria into power by promising our youths three million jobs annually, only to deliver three million job losses annually; a government that is repeatedly living in denial of its commitment to restructuring.

“We must be united to take power back to where it belongs – the Nigerian people.

“As members of the PDP, we must take pride in being able to hold a national convention and in so doing live up to the bill of being a truly democratic political party. Our major opponent has not been able to achieve this feat and I join millions of our party members to congratulate the Ahmed Makarfi-led national caretaker committee.”

He said though there were complaints by those who contested for positions in the party’s national working committee, “the PDP has a mechanism for addressing such complaints which should be explored”.

“I understand that there are complaints and grievances from many of the co-contestants in the congress,” he said.

“I am aware that the PDP has a mechanism for addressing such complaints and it is important that such avenues of redress are made available for members to explore without let or hindrance. Meantime, I call on all our leaders and members to rally the new executive for the sake of our party, Nigeria and the good of our people.”