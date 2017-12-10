- Advertisement -

Despite its own inability to hold its national convention after series of postponements, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Abuja launched a frontal attack on the conduct of Saturday’s national convention of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing it as a ruse.

In a terse statement laced with sarcasm, the ruling party described the PDP as a leopard that is incapable of changing its spots, saying corruption is deeply rooted in its DNA.

APC also added that the PDP has not departed from its evil ways especially due to its constant resort to using money to sway electoral support.

“In reacting to revelations of how money-for-votes and systematic rigging was brazenly perpetuated during the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC, is mindful of the popular axiom: A leopard cannot change its spot”, the ruling party noted in a statement by its spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to APC, “the abnormalities that trailed the PDP National Convention have further exposed the PDP as a Party not ready and willing to change. Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a Party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA”.

Mocking the PDP for having reduced itself to a regional party, APC urged aggrieved members of the opposition party who are capable of passing the “integrity test” to join it in salvaging the ruins that the PDP left of Nigeria.

“Again, it is tragic that the PDP which used to pride itself as “the biggest political Party in Africa” has now been reduced to a regional party. By frustrating South West Chairmanship candidates, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South West for not voting for the Party in 2015.

“We urge members of the PDP that can pass the integrity test to join the APC so that we can together bring about the much-needed Change the country deserves”, APC counselled.

The APC on its part had shifted its midterm non-elective convention, three times in 2017 alone, having initially slated the exercise for April, then August, later November and now till next year.

Since its maiden convention in 2014, the APC has not held another one.

Article 25 (A)(i) of the APC constitution stipulates that; “the National Convention of the Party shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee and approved by the National Executive Committee subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and at least 14 days notice given to members eligible to attend.”