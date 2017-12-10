- Advertisement -

Newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress was hurriedly assembled to seize power, with no cogent plan for governance.

He said the party failed Nigerians because of its faulty foundation and lack of solid ideas for development.

Speaking after he was sworn-in following his victory at the PDP National Convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Secondus said, “In the words of the 34th President of the United States of America Dwight Eisenhower, ‘If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.’

“Judging from this, it is crystal clear to all Nigerians that APC is not a political party, but a body hurriedly assembled to seize power without a clear-cut plan for governance.”

Secondus polled 2,000 votes to defeat Prof. Tunde Adeniran, who polled 230 votes; and Mr. Raymond Dokpesi, who garnered 66 votes at the national convention.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Electronic) to the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, quoted Secondus as saying that the PDP remained the only credible alternative that was founded on the platform of sustainable development.

“Those founding fathers had in mind a prosperous and lasting democracy, as captured in the preamble of our constitution, clearly stating their desire for a free and egalitarian society,” he said.

“Even in our perceived failure of 2015, we chose to abide by our strong faith in democracy, willingly conceding power to the opposition, thereby elevating the democratic status of Nigeria. We are true democrats.

“I can, therefore, say without an iota of doubt that PDP’s contributions to the growth and sustenance of democracy in this country in the last 18 years remain unequalled,” Secondus said.