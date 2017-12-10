- Advertisement -

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, on Sunday congratulated Uche Secondus over his emergence as the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Waziri of Adamawa also congratulated all those who won their elections during Saturday’s elective national convention.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, the former Vice President said it was time for PDP to unite and take back Nigeria.

Abubakar wrote: “Congratulations to our new party chairman, Honorable Prince Uche Secondus and to all those who won their elections.

“It is time for all of us to come together to create a strong united PDP so we can get Nigeria working again.”

Recall that Secondus was declared National Chairman of the party after polling over 2000 votes at the party’s convention in Abuja.