Mr Akinwale Samuel, a ranking member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), from Kabba, in Kogi has congratulated the party leadership on the successful conduct of its National Convention.

Samuel, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Lokoja on Sunday, particularly congratulated the newly elected National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on his victory, describing him as a round peg in a round hole.

The Chieftain who is an entrepreneur said that the rancour-free convention and the emergence of a new executive committee showed that the party is determined to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

“It is unbelievable that a nation endowed with human and natural resources has been virtually brought to its knees by the several challenges such as mass unemployment, infrastructure decay, insecurity, poverty and hunger.

“I have no doubt that the new National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, and his executive members will lead the party to electoral victory in 2019.

“I congratulate the former national Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, for successfully handing over to competent hands,” he said.

He urged aggrieved members to put the interest of the party and the nation at heart and embrace peace, adding: “It is God that choses whom He will give power and he can take it from anyone.

Samuel urged PDP members to work together as a family to “rescue the nation from the APC’s misrule and end the era of impunity and lawlessness”.

He described Ologbondiyan as an astute journalist, who rose through the ranks of journalism before dabbling into politics and also congratulated the Kabba/Bunu PDP family and Kogi at large.

“I am convinced that Ologbondiyan will no doubt make a good Publicity Secretary of our great Party, he is a brilliant journalist that understands the country and the party very well, “he said.

Samuel noted that it was a great opportunity for Kogi and Nigerians to have elected Ologbondiyan to redeem and rebrand the PDP’

He prayed God to guide them aright as they resume their official duties at the national party secretariat.