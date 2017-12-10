- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that it will contest the next presidential election in 2019.

The leadership of party which is still basking in the euphoria of the outstanding performance it posted at the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State, said that winning the presidency is a possibility and that APGA will present its presidential candidate when the time comes.

Speaking in an interview shortly after a meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja at the weekend, the national chairman, Victor Ike Oye, said that APGA hopes to leverage on the collaboration with other political parties to actualise the presidential dream.

- Advertisement -

“We need to leverage on the cooperation of other political parties. APGA has always believed in what God can do for us. God is leading this party to a greater heights, so when we get to the bridge we will cross it.

“In terms of winning the presidency, it is doable, and that is why APGA will present its presidential candidate when the time comes and all the other political parties will cooperate with us. So as time progresses, we will let you into other plans we have,” he said.