The lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu, has described his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party, as illegal.

Kashamu said since he still has a pending appeal with a motion for injunction, which was entered and served, it renders the suspension null and void.

His suspension happened few hours to the commencement of the convention holding in abuja

The National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, tweeted hours ago from the party’s official Twitter account (@OfficialPDPNig) that the senator would stay suspended for one month. But the party didn’t give reasons for its action.