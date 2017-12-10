- Advertisement -
The lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu, has described his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party, as illegal.
Kashamu said since he still has a pending appeal with a motion for injunction, which was entered and served, it renders the suspension null and void.
- Advertisement -
His suspension happened few hours to the commencement of the convention holding in abuja
The National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, tweeted hours ago from the party’s official Twitter account (@OfficialPDPNig) that the senator would stay suspended for one month. But the party didn’t give reasons for its action.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Ideal for Men and Women: New discovery (miracle device) that helps "CURES OVER 50 AILMENTS AND DISEASES" without taking drugs [Click for free info]