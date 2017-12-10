- Advertisement -

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for successfully conducting its national convention.

Mr Obinna Nwaka, NYCN’s Director, Political and Democratic Matters, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said that PDP should consolidate on the success of the convention and move forward.

PDP, on Saturday held its national convention where its former acting National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, was elected as the National Chairman of the party.

Secondus scored 2,000 votes out of 2,396 votes cast at convention, which ended in the early hours of Sunday at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Chairman of the Electoral Sub-Committee of the convention and former Governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswan, announced the results and said that the election for chairmanship position was keenly contested by four candidates.

- Advertisement -

Nwaka, in the statement, congratulated the newly elected National Chairman, Secondus, the National Youth Leader, Mr Udeh Nwoye and the newly elected National Executive Council (NEC) officials.

“The Directorate of Political and Democratic Matters, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) under the leadership of Murtala Muhammad commends all the delegates for participating without rancor.

“Now that the convention has been concluded, the PDP should put its house in order, end internal crisis, promote internal democracy and focus on 2019 general election.

“The new leadership of PDP should use the party’s failure in 2015 election as stepping stone.

“The former ruling party should do away with internal party nepotism, imposition of candidates during elections and lack of youth’s inclusiveness in decision making,’’ he said.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), and Civil Society Groups (CSOs) for observing the process.