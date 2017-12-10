- Advertisement -

The ruling All Progressives Congress has likened the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the leopard, which cannot change its spots.

It was the APC’s first official reaction to the national convention of the opposition party that has vowed to defeat it in the next general election.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said: with “revelations of how money-for-votes and systematic rigging was brazenly perpetuated during the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mindful of the popular axiom: “A leopard cannot change its spot”.

The APC said the abnormalities that trailed the PDP National Convention have further exposed the PDP as a Party not ready and willing to change.

“Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a Party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.

“Again, it is tragic that the PDP which used to pride itself as “the biggest political Party in Africa” has now been reduced to a regional party.

“By frustrating South West Chairmanship candidates, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South West for not voting for the Party in 2015.

“We urge members of the PDP that can pass the integrity test to join the APC so that we can together bring about the much-needed Change the country deserves”.